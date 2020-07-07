Judge orders man who refused to wear mask in Stateline casino to follow state directives

STATELINE, Nev. — A Douglas County, Nevada, man — who tested a Stateline casino’s resolve to require masks — was ordered to wear one after he was taken into custody for trespassing.

The 32-year-old was sitting around 2 a.m. July Fourth at the Hard Rock bar without a mask when security advised him to put one on or leave the casino floor, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man refused to wear a mask or leave the casino, security officers told deputies. After being asked several more times, he was taken into custody by security for trespassing.

According to court documents, the man told deputies “he did not care about the face masks and was not wearing one,” before becoming argumentative.

He appeared before Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson, who ordered him to comply with requirements he wear a mask or other face coverings as set forth in Nevada and California, and that he stay out of the Stateline casinos as a condition of release on his own recognizance.

Source: Record-Courier