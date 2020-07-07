Judge orders man who refused to wear mask in Stateline casino to follow state directives
STATELINE, Nev. — A Douglas County, Nevada, man — who tested a Stateline casino’s resolve to require masks — was ordered to wear one after he was taken into custody for trespassing.
The 32-year-old was sitting around 2 a.m. July Fourth at the Hard Rock bar without a mask when security advised him to put one on or leave the casino floor, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man refused to wear a mask or leave the casino, security officers told deputies. After being asked several more times, he was taken into custody by security for trespassing.
According to court documents, the man told deputies “he did not care about the face masks and was not wearing one,” before becoming argumentative.
He appeared before Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson, who ordered him to comply with requirements he wear a mask or other face coverings as set forth in Nevada and California, and that he stay out of the Stateline casinos as a condition of release on his own recognizance.
Source: Record-Courier
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User