Judge orders halt to cutting trees within Nevada City limits

Residents hoping to stop PGE’s plan to cut more than 260 trees in Nevada City got a temporary win Tuesday.

Judge Thomas Anderson ordered the city to withdraw encroachment permits issued to PG&E and its contractors and to halt all current cutting within city boundaries, including on private property.

The ruling comes after Lorraine Reich, attorney for citizen group Save Nevada County Trees, filed a petition seeking to force the Nevada City Council to “launch a robust opposition” to PG&E’s plans, alleging by not doing so they violated several city ordinances.

Attorneys for the city and PG&E argued Nevada City does not have jurisdiction over the matter.

“As there are significant unresolved issues pending, it is the best interest of all parties to stay the cutting and/or removal of the trees in question pending a resolution,” the ruling stated.

While the court recognizes PG&E’s claim that it is overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission, which means challenges to its authorized actions must be put to the state commission, “nothing presented to the Court verifies that the specific actions challenged are authorized by the PUC,” the ruling stated.

According to the ruling, other aspects the court may have jurisdiction over include the scope of easements to permit access and city actions alleged to be in violation state and local ordinances. The parties will have an evidentiary hearing on Nov. 6.

Trees may still be removed if agreed to in writing by all parties.

Check back with TheUnion.com for more on this developing story.