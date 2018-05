Registration is currently open for the 2018 Nevada Union Jr. Miners Football and Cheer season.

The program is currently accepting boys and girls ages 6-14 (8th grade). Cost is $305 for football and $450 for cheer. Cheer registration ends July 1.

For more information and to officially register visit http://www.jrminers.org.

Teams are forming fast. Fundraising options are available.

—Submitted to The Union