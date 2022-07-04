Joyful Aging: Need Ikigai in your life?

Is it enough to enjoy one’s old age by engaging exclusively in pleasurable activities like vacationing, golfing or watching television? Or maybe enjoying a fine meal, going to parties, surfing the internet or shopping on Amazon?

Spending one’s senior years this way is referred to as hedonic. Although the activities vary, the singular focus in daily life for the hedonic retiree is to enhance pleasure during one’s remaining days.

A contrasting approach is called eudaimonic, which refers to living with a purpose larger than oneself. Another way to describe the eudaimonic lifestyle is ikigai, the Okinawan word that roughly translates to “a reason to get up in the morning.”

ROCKING CHAIR CAN KILL

Retirement is a modern invention. In 1889, German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck introduced the idea of retirement in an effort to push seniors out of the workforce to create jobs for young people.

Maybe it was a good idea at the time. But based on research on health and longevity, retirement characterized by a gold watch, a rocking chair and hours passively watching television turns out to be damaging to our health.

Researchers suggest that mental and physical health is better in individuals who work past the age of retirement if — and this is an important caveat — they extend their work life voluntarily and enjoy working rather than being forced to work in a non-rewarding job for financial reasons.

And surprisingly enough, even when hedonic retirees vary their activities, the results are the same. Their overall health declines, and their lives are shortened if their sole focus is hedonic activity.

LIVING LONGER, BETTER

Okinawans live an average of seven years longer than Americans and enjoy one of the highest disability-free rates for seniors in the world. Some of their healthy longevity can be attributed to lifestyle — they eat off smaller plates, stop eating when they are 80 percent full and have a structured social group of peers with whom they age.

But researchers suspect that the most critical factor is the absence of the concept of retirement. Okinawans don’t even have a word for it. Instead, they consider ikigai — a reason to get up in the morning — to be essential throughout life.

IMPACT OF IKIGAI

To confirm that ikigai is a major factor in good health and longevity, researchers studied more than 43,000 Japanese adults for seven years. Besides analyzing a number of factors (age, gender, education, cigarette use, alcohol consumption, etc.), the participants were asked, “Do you have an ikigai in your life?”

The results were clear. Those participants who lived with purpose had better health and reported lower stress.

Moreover, their mortality rate was lower than in those who had no reason to get up in the morning.

Purposeful living, according to researchers who studied Americans, reduces inflammation and other biomarkers that indicate health issues. Those who live purposefully had a reduced risk of stroke, heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

IKIGAI IN ACTION

For some, the reason to get up in the morning involves a project.

Dan Desmond, a 76-year-old Nevada City resident who retired after 33 years working in environmental education, recently finished the California Naturalist training sponsored by Sierra Streams Institute. His project: Working to stop the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

For others, it’s the joy of accomplishment.

People in this category may begin the morning with a list of a dozen or more tasks, some for themselves and some for others, to be accomplished during the day. The satisfaction of completing these jobs makes the day worthwhile.

Clearly, what is meaningful depends on the individual. Creating a beautiful garden may be a reason for one person to get up in the morning. For another, volunteering to visit or deliver food to isolated seniors once a week is rewarding.

For me, writing is my ikigai. I always wanted to write, but had to make a living. Recently, at the prodding of my grandson, I started a blog, “Grandma’s French Adventures,” that details my new life in France.

In addition, my fictional autobiography, “Blackbird, ”will be available on Amazon later this year.

And if you’re reading this, you know I also write a monthly column on joyful aging for The Union.

NOT BY BREAD ALONE

What constitutes a well-lived life that balances hedonic and eudaimonic activities? Based on what I’ve learned, I’d argue for the presence of four elements:

∎ Pals: Friends, peers and family who brighten moments of the day.

∎ Routine: Structure that provides a sense of continuity.

∎ Enlightenment: Learning that increases awareness, opens one’s mind and creates deeper understanding.

∎ Engagement: Being a part of something bigger than myself that provides meaning and purpose.

Isn’t it ironic that these are the same elements that make life meaningful before retirement?

Carole Carson, Montpellier, France, is an author, former AARP website contributor, and leader of the 1994 Nevada County Meltdown. Contact her at carolecarson41@gmail.com or through her blog: gmasblog.com