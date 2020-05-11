Joyful Aging: Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson in front of his home in Grass Valley.

At age 94, Bill Wilson is in remarkably good mental and physical shape.

His excellent health and vigor are no accident. Bill makes a point to eat “real” food and has adjusted his portions as he ages. In addition, he has always exercised regularly by skiing, golfing, hiking and playing tennis.

Qigong is the latest addition to his exercise program. Pre-quarantine, he attended classes twice a week with his wife, Sandi. (You can see Bill in a YouTube video: Strength and Balance with Homer Nottingham.) Post-quarantine, he and Sandi will resume classes.

Bill didn’t retire until he was 74, leaving a demanding weekly commute to the Bay Area. Two years ago, Bill and Sandi downsized from a large home in the Banner Mountain area to Morgan Hill.

Some say that old people come in two flavors: sweet and sour. Bill says Sandi doesn’t allow him to be grumpy. His good spirits are the result of the “friendly pills” his wife Sandi makes him take. He recognizes that aging gracefully requires adaptation and insists that “whatever our age, it’s important to make a contribution to those around us.”

Carole Carson is a contributor to The Union.