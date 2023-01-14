For 25 years, the Tibetan Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery have visited Nevada County in an effort to spread joy, wisdom, healing, enlightenment, and —most importantly—the teachings of Buddha.
The monks will be returning to the area Jan. 20 through Feb. 4, and have plenty of activities planned to which the community is invited.
Joseph Guida is the founder of Sierra Friends of Tibet, the organization that facilitates the monks’ trips and hosts them while they are here.
Guida said he is what is referred to as a householder Buddhist, in that he must work and can’t fully devote himself to Buddhism. He is quick to point out that Buddhist Tibetans have no word for religion or guilt. It is simply part of their culture. His devotion to the lifestyle began at an early age.
“The story started when I was a child and on black and white TV I sat with my parents I watched the (1937) film Lost Horizon,” Guida said. “A plane crashes in the Himalayan peaks of Tibet. They were fleeing the British war over opium. And the Tibetans give them coats and walk them into this beautiful valley and the thing that struck me as a child was that animals weren’t afraid of people and people weren’t afraid of animals. I wanted to live there.
“In 1978 I was in Kathmandu and I found an English language bookstore and I discovered Tibet had been invaded (by Communists China) in 1949 and I realized I wasn’t even born then yet so Tibet so had been colonized for my whole life and more. These Tibetans are suffering in their own country.”
Thus began Guida’s journey to raising awareness to the atrocities being placed upon the Tibetan people, and the freedoms of which they continue to be denied.
Later, living in New York City, Guida located the Office of Tibet who were handing out “Free Tibet” stickers, t-shirts, and educational materials. The fire beneath him to raise awareness only grew.
After following many paths—including hosting the long-running Tibet Radio Hour monthly on KVMR—Guida became passionate about aiding the Tibetan refugees who are fighting for their rights in their own country.
He became involved with the late Mike Killigrew and the pair noticed there was a less-than-trustworthy man who had brought the Tibetan monks to town for a standing-room-only appearance at the Don Baggett Theatre. Guida and Killigrew thought it suspicious that the man was only giving the monks 20 percent profit from tour revenue. Changes, they saw, needed to be made.
“In the mid ‘90s I called a general meeting and Mike Killigrew was there and in one meeting we decided the name (Sierra Friends of Tibet) and two weeks later we drafted the mission statement.”
Said mission remains: “(Our) Mission is to raise awareness of Tibet, to advocate self-determination of the Tibetan people; To end the illegal occupation, the destruction of the natural environment, the eradication of the Tibetan culture, and the continuing genocide of the Tibetan people by the Chinese Communists government. We promote a peaceful resolution to these issues.”
Since 1990 Guida has devoted much of his time and life to aiding efforts in Tibet, and one effective way he said to get the word out was to welcome the monks and offer support.
The Gaden Shartse monks live in a refugee area, Guida said, a land set aside by the Indian government for Tibetan refugees. It lies in South India in a largely Muslim area and nearby is a large military base. You must go to the Indian embassy and apply for a visa to India to enter the state.
“They have a tour programmer, an American man who was a monk for about 15 years and used income to buy a van and trailer and they drive all over the United States.
“The first (goal) is to prove to America that Tibetan culture is alive and thriving in exile. Second, to raise money so that the monks can thrive and the money gives every monk food, shelter, and education for free. And if you visit (the monastery) you can stay and eat for free.”
While in Nevada County, the monks invite the community to join them for a number of events.
A main part of their visit is in the creation of the Wheel of Life sand mandala, an artistic, geometric configuration of symbols composed entirely of colored sand. Mandala means “that which extracts the essence.” Each mandala represents the architectural layout of the entire palace of a specific deity. On February 4, there will be a ceremonial dissolution of the mandala.
The monks will be in residence at the Banner Community Guild at 12629 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Opening ceremonies will take place January 20 at 7:00 p.m. Many family friendly events will be taking place during the monks’ visit, including an Animal Blessing at Animal Save, 520 East Main Street in Grass Valley on Sunday January 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Each animal that arrives with its human will be blessed individually.
Those interested are encouraged to visit sierrafriendsoftibet.net for the extensive schedule of the monks’ visit, as well as details for each event.
Events are free, but donations are strongly encouraged and will go directly to the monks themselves. Community members are also invited to provide a meal for the monks and the volunteers. Those chefs should be prepared to cook for 15 people, and it is strongly preferred that all cooking take place in the Banner Community Guild’s fully equipped kitchen.
Sierra Friends of Tibet is a not-for-profit organization.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.