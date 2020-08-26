Jones Fire virtual town hall to be held Friday, Aug. 28
From a release:
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is hosting a virtual town hall regarding the Jones Fire Friday (August 28) from noon 1:30 p.m, according to a press release. Panelists include:
- CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes
- Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Deputy Chief Jerry Funk
- Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon
- Nevada County Sheriff Captain Mike Walsh
- Nevada County Emergency Operations Center Lieutenant Bob Jakobs
- Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager Paul Cummings
- California State Parks Sierra District Chief Ranger Matt Green
- Nevada County Fairgrounds Public Information Officer Wendy Oaks
- Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team (Animal Evac) Pat Ehlers
“Learn and ask questions about the joint public safety response from first responders, impacts to public lands, and support efforts from County departments and local partners,” the release states.
The OES is partnering with YubaNet to host and moderate the virtual town hall. Register here and send questions to townhall@yubanet.com, or ask them live during the Q&A session.
Source: Nevada County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User