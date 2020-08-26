Jones Fire virtual town hall to be held Friday, Aug. 28

From a release:

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is hosting a virtual town hall regarding the Jones Fire Friday (August 28) from noon 1:30 p.m, according to a press release. Panelists include:

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Deputy Chief Jerry Funk

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon

Nevada County Sheriff Captain Mike Walsh

Nevada County Emergency Operations Center Lieutenant Bob Jakobs

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Manager Paul Cummings

California State Parks Sierra District Chief Ranger Matt Green

Nevada County Fairgrounds Public Information Officer Wendy Oaks

Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team (Animal Evac) Pat Ehlers

“Learn and ask questions about the joint public safety response from first responders, impacts to public lands, and support efforts from County departments and local partners,” the release states.

The OES is partnering with YubaNet to host and moderate the virtual town hall. Register here and send questions to townhall@yubanet.com, or ask them live during the Q&A session.

