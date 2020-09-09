Jones Fire victims receive assistance

Fourteen homes and numerous outbuildings burned last month in the Jones Fire.

Wednesday, victims of the Jones Fire were able to take advantage of a Recovery Resource Center held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Representatives from county departments and agencies like the Office of Emergency Services, Building Department, Environmental Health, Assessor’s Office, Social Services, Behavioral Health, along with the Nevada County Contractors’ Association, AT&T, Nevada Irrigation District, and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District were on hand to answer questions and offer assistance.

Bright orange “disaster buckets” filled with essential items were offered by the First Congregational Church of Auburn.

“We have been working directly with fire survivors and connecting people with the county relief fund,” Nevada County Director of Social Services Rachel Roos said at the event. “Directing them to other social services within the county.”