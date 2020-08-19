WATCH: Jones Fire Town Hall | TheUnion.com
WATCH: Jones Fire Town Hall

News News |

Staff report

Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman and staff come together for a briefing on the Jones Fire.

Register here for the briefing and send your questions to townhall@yubanet.com or ask them live during the hour-long briefing and Q&A session.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and last one hour, according to YubaNet.

The briefing will be available here at 9 a.m., live-streamed on YouTube and also available for later viewing.

Fire
