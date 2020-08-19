WATCH: Jones Fire Town Hall
Cal Fire Chief Brian Estes, Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman and staff come together for a briefing on the Jones Fire.
Register here for the briefing and send your questions to townhall@yubanet.com or ask them live during the hour-long briefing and Q&A session.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and last one hour, according to YubaNet.
The briefing will be available here at 9 a.m., live-streamed on YouTube and also available for later viewing.
