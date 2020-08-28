Jones Fire now 100% contained; engines will remain on scene for 2 weeks

Despite the Jones Fire reaching 100% containment, at least two engines will be on site for the next couple of weeks.

Officials said the fire — which started early Aug. 17 and burned 705 acres — was contained Friday, though it could still issue smoke. That’s why firefighters will watch it.

“Someone will be assigned to that fire every day,” said Jim Mathias, division chief for Cal Fire.

The Jones Fire destroyed 21 buildings, many of them homes, Cal Fire has said. However, no one lost their life, Mathias said.

“Anytime someone loses a home, I take that pretty hard,” he added.

The division chief called the Jones Fire physically demanding. It started during intense heat and on steep terrain.

“This fire, 2, 3 o’clock in the morning, it was 80 degrees in that canyon,” Mathias said.

The chief praised the cooperation between the different agencies that worked together on fighting the blaze.

“All the firefighters are all pushing in the same direction,” he said.

