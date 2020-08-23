Jones Fire nears containment: Fire weather persists in Nevada County

As the Jones Fire nears full containment, another round of dry lightning is being forecast, one week after a Northern California lightning storm ignited hundreds of fires across the state.

On Sunday, Cal Fire had over 14,000 firefighters on the frontlines of over two dozen major fires and lightning complexes.

In anticipation of the upcoming weather patterns, crews continue to perform firing operations to burn away vegetation in an attempt to slow down and stop the spread of the wildfires.

Since Aug. 15, there have been nearly 12,000 lightning strikes and 615 new wildfires accounting for over 1.1 million acres burned, Cal Fire reported.

The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning as remnants of hurricane Genevieve are expected to bring thunderstorms with very little to no rain through Tuesday.

Winds are expected to be light however, erratic gusts up to 65 mph may occur.

With the increased fire danger, Cal Fire is reminding people to prevent sparking a wildfire and to visit http://www.ReadyForWildfire.com to learn more ways to create one less spark.