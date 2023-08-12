A new study released in June by United Ways of California reveals the “real cost” of living in California. Unlike the official poverty measure, the Real Cost Measure factors the costs of housing, food, health care, childcare and other basic needs for a much more accurate measure of what it takes to make ends meet in California.
At this free event, Henry Gascon, one of the authors of the study, will examine what the Real Cost Measure looks like throughout California, with a particular emphasis on Nevada and Sierra Counties, and discuss the challenges low-income households face every day to make ends meet.