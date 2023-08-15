The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Annual River Cleanup is turning 26 this year and registration to participate is open at www.yubariver.org.

Each September since 1997, as part of a larger cleanup effort called California Coastal Cleanup Day, SYRCL has organized an annual Yuba River Cleanup event uniting the community to remove the trash that sadly builds up throughout the Yuba River watershed each year. In 2023, the Cleanup also coincides with National Public Lands Day, furthering the reach of the event.