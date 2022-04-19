Join the hike: Tahoe Rim Trail Association planning 4 trips
Backpacking season here, and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association is preparing for people to join one of its many guided adult and youth hiking programs.
The Taste of the TRT Program takes adults on four or five-day backpacking trips on portions of the Tahoe Rim Trail. Participants will be supported every step, from pre-trip planning and meals to expert guides and water caches on dry stretches of trail. Join all four trips and complete the entire trail. Visit the association’s guided hikes page — tahoerimtrail.org/guided-hikes — for more information.
Youth Backcountry Camps provide youth ages 12-17 four-day backpacking experience on the trail. Camps are fully supported by trained association staff. All food, camping gear, permits, and transportation to and from the trailheads are provided. Participants only need to bring shoes and clothes and leave the screens at home. Camps are offered on a sliding scale of $225, $445, or $665 to ensure all youth who want to attend can. Full scholarships are also available.
For more teen adventure information, visit the association’s youth backcountry camp page — tahoerimtrail.org/youth-backcountry-camps.
The association offers a variety of educational programs, trail work volunteer opportunities, and community events throughout the year.
For information about becoming a Tahoe Rim Trail member or volunteer, contact the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at info@tahoerimtrail.org or 775-298-4485, or visit the website at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.
The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit organization that works to inspire stewards and preserve the Tahoe Rim Trail system.
Source: Tahoe Rim Trail Association
