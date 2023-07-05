Tahoe National Forest is excited to invite community members of all ages to its annual Kids’ Fishing Day at Packer Lake. This free event will take place on July 22, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near 3901 Packer Lake Rd., Sierra City, Calif.
Attendees will learn more about fishing and other aquatic and terrestrial species found on the Tahoe National Forest. Children can also participate in fun, hands-on activities focused on fishing and nature.
“This annual event is an opportunity for individuals and families to engage with their National Forests and connect with nature,” said Tahoe National Forest Fisheries Biologist Dan Teater. “We look forward to hosting a fun-filled day packed with activities for all ages and with any luck the fish will be biting!”
Packer Lake will be stocked with fish for the event courtesy of California Department of Fish and Wildlife and extra fishing poles will be available for children to borrow. Sierra County Fish and Wildlife Commission will be offering fun, educational arts and crafts.
Plan for a day at the Packer Lake:
Anyone can fish at this event. Fishing gear will be available to use. Those over 16-years-old require a fishing license. Bring a picnic or purchase food and drinks at the lake. Sunscreen and bug spray is recommended. No dogs or boats please.
Tahoe National Forest hopes to see you there!