Tahoe National Forest is excited to invite community members of all ages to its annual Kids’ Fishing Day at Packer Lake. This free event will take place on July 22, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near 3901 Packer Lake Rd., Sierra City, Calif.

Attendees will learn more about fishing and other aquatic and terrestrial species found on the Tahoe National Forest. Children can also participate in fun, hands-on activities focused on fishing and nature.