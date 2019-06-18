Join Community Beyond Violence for the 12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch in Grass Valley

The public is invited to come out for some friendly competition in the 12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch, a fundraiser that will benefit Community Beyond Violence this year. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 29 at Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main Street in downtown Grass Valley.

The Penny Pitch will feature music by DJ Jamal of My Way Productions and drawings for raffle prizes throughout the day. Kane’s Restaurant will offer a special menu and reduced drink prices just for this event. Cost is $20 per person and $120 for a team of six (individuals who want to participate but don’t have a team will be matched with other individuals to create teams of six.) For more information, or to register, visit https://cbv.org/2019pennypitch/.

Participants may also register at the Community Beyond Violence office at 960 McCourtney Road, Suite E, Grass Valley. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 530-272-2046.

Last year, Community Beyond Violence provided crisis intervention services to 1,116 victims of domestic violence and 194 victims of sexual assault in Nevada County. “We’re grateful to the John Kane Penny Pitch organizers for naming us this year’s beneficiaries. The proceeds from this year’s event will be invaluable in supporting our programs and services,” said Stephanie Fischer, executive director of Community Beyond Violence.

The nonprofit has served Western Nevada County since 1978 providing crisis intervention and prevention services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Their mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. To learn more visit http://www.cbv.org.