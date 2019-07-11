Join Big Brothers Big Sisters for a ‘Big Nite Out’ at Diego’s in Grass Valley

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe’s fundraiser, a “Big Nite Out” will take place on July 23 at Diego’s Restaurant in Grass Valley. Participants can make a dinner reservation by calling 530-477-1460. A percentage of the total revenue from the evening will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Raffle tickets will also be for sale for $5 per ticket or 10 for $20. Prizes include donated items from Tess’ Kitchen Store, such as a Le Creuset platter and cutting board, a bottle of champagne and more. Diego’s is located at 217 Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.

Big Brothers Big Sisters was established in 1981 to help local children in need find a caring adult who cares about them, guides them and simply has fun with them. There are always have more children in need of a mentor than Big Sisters and Big Brothers has available. A simple application process allows volunteers to be matched with children according to the mentor’s strengths, the child’s needs and mutual interests. Programs are designed to create positive youth outcomes including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships. For more information, visit http://www.bigsofnc.org.