John Trauner becomes grand master of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of California

The position is not about the politics or the power.

That’s John Trauner’s view of the office he was recently selected for: grand master of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of California.

The former Nevada County undersheriff began his days with the Masons partially due to the influence of his father — a member of Grass Valley’s Madison Lodge No. 23.

On Oct. 20, Trauner climbed the ranks, becoming the 154th grand master of the grand lodge.

“You never seek out a higher office,” said Trauner. “The higher office seeks you out.”

A member of Nevada Lodge No. 13, Sean Metroka said the process to become a grand master is lengthy, taking four years to simply receive a nomination for the position.

“It happens in a manner similar to the way the pope is elected,” he said.

As the principal representative, Trauner’s new role includes helping local Masons in California — there are about 45,000 of them — make decisions, said Metroka.

“It involves a tremendous amount of travel,” he added.

Metroka said the Freemasons facilitate a number of philanthropic initiatives in education, public health and community involvement.

This year, Metroka said his lodge repainted the curb sides in the Seven Hills Business District. It also financially supported Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children in Sacramento, he said.

Trauner said he would have been satisfied remaining at lower levels of leadership. As assistant grand lecturer, he said he managed a division of about 40 lodges.

His role has taken him across the world to places like the Philippines and Israel.

In describing what the Freemasons do, he said it was mostly about improving people.

“We take men and simply make them better men,” he said.

