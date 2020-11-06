John Renslow: The Masters provides tradition and beauty

We are on the back stretch of this very unusual year. Sensitive situations are still present, yet our day-to-day lives seem to have found a certain balance.

Sports, it’s one place we can escape the rat race and enjoy watching some of our favorite athletes. Major league baseball has a 60-game season with their playoffs in neutral sites. Does any one even know who won the World Series?

The NFL has some parts that appear normal. Certain home teams have fans in attendance and what we view each Sunday is not altogether different from what we typically see.

For the most part, this has been the story for the PGA Tour, as well. Tour events do not have their full complement of fans. Yet, the backdrop of the players continues to be a smattering of the player’s family, rules officials, sign holders, and scorers.

Vendors and tournament sponsors will often have a few tents around the 18th green or surrounding area and the marketing folks are using some of the free space to their advantage.

Optics on your screen are essentially what you are accustomed to each week.

Every once in a while, there is a silver lining to some of the precautions we take. Not only is the 2020 Masters Tournament coming up next week, we also get to see the topography without thousands of fans. That’s right, we get to see one of the top events of the year in what would normally be golf’s “silly season”.

Don’t get me wrong, the sounds and visual of avid, faithful patrons is something we all hope returns quickly. Yet, as we make certain sacrifices for the greater good, it is important to see the positive side of things.

The bucket list is still waiting for a trip to Augusta National to be checked off. But, I’ve been told the elevation changes for this historic course are much more severe than we can observe, even in high definition.

Bobby Jones, one of golf’s greatest, if not the greatest, desired to build a golf course after retiring in 1930. Augusta, Georgia, was the chosen area and the search began.

Upon seeing this 365-acre parcel, Jones was reported to have said, “Perfect! And to think this ground has been lying here all these years waiting for someone to come along and lay a golf course on it.” Throughout the years, the adjustments have been made to stay with the times, yet the heart of the golf course remains. It is a magical synergy of tradition and innovation.

Beginning next Thursday (the traditional Par-3 Tournament will not take place in 2020), let your gaze pan back beyond the players and take a look at the beautiful back drops. The place is perfect and you may be able to catch a few angles from your favorite chair that may never be this accessible again.

John Renslow is a PGA professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.