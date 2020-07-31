John Norton files for Nevada Irrigation District Division 5 election

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Candidate John Norton has officially filed for the Nevada Irrigation District Division 5 election in November.

A retired Water Resource Manager, Norton is a member of the Lake Wildwood Lake Committee, led California’s Water Board Enforcement Unit, and served as an interim NID Director in 2008.

“I have comprehensive experience, creativity, and motivation to improve NID’s service and operations, I am running to represent you on NID’s Board of Directors.

I have served as an Interim Director for NID. Additionally, I have served as a volunteer on the Nevada County Sanitation District Advisory Committee, the Sierra Streams Institute’s Board, as well as on Lake Wildwood’s Lake Committee, which focuses on water quality and watershed management.

With 28 years of experience with the California State Water Board, I have extensive knowledge of water issues and the use of cooperative and collaborative management practices. My central goal was to solve water resource problems, both large and small. I helped secure $150 million from the State Legislature to help local communities clean up polluted runoff through the Clean Beaches Imitative.

Renovating the 50-year-old water treatment plant that serves Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood will be a top priority. New budgetary controls to reduce spending and control water rate increases will be an equally high priority.

I will use my experience to guide the Nevada Irrigation District back to its rightful place as a trusted public utility.”

For more information, please visit Norton4NID.com

Source: John Norton for NID campaign