John Norton endorsed by two former Nevada County supervisors for NID

The campaign to elect John Norton is pleased to announce the endorsement of two former members of the Board of Supervisors: Elizabeth “Izzy” Martin and Peter Van Zant.

“I am proud and honored to endorse John Norton for the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board of Directors. We need John’s unique skills and experiences at NID. He knows the challenges of water management from his 28 years with the California State Water Resources Control Board, where he initiated first-ever programs in clean beaches and sewage collection systems. John stayed in water issues after moving to Lake Wildwood with 15 years of volunteer work, including Sierra Streams Institute and the Nevada County Sanitation District Advisory Board. John was appointed as an interim NID Board of Director in 2008. I am thrilled to support John for this important and critical position on the NID Board of Directors. He is our most experienced and qualified candidate. He will make a difference,” said Van Zant.

Martin highlighted John’s dedication to restoring public trust. She stated, “John’s well-known commitment to accountability as key to effective stewardship of our water resources will promote an atmosphere of openness and transparency at NID. If you want to see an honest person in an elected position, join me in supporting John Norton for NID director in Division 5.”

John served 28 years at the California Water Resources Control Board, where he established and led the board’s Compliance Assurance and Enforcement program. John also developed California’s first Clean Beaches Initiative.

NID’s 5th Division includes Penn Valley and parts of western Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.Norton4NID.com.

