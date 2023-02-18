Nevada County Library’s branch in Penn Valley is about to go to the dogs—in a good way.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 will mark the relaunch date of the library’s Paws To Read program, where kids and learning readers are invited to read out loud to a dog named Joey, who is always read to listen.
“Joey is a golden retriever and he is a certified and licensed therapy dog so what the kids do is they read to him,” said Library Assistant Betsey Severn. “He’s here with his owner and the kids choose a book from the shelves and they sit with him and read. Or if they don’t read, they can show him pictures.”
Although the program is geared toward children, Severn said, there is no age limit and anyone who wants to read out load to the pooch is welcome.
Severn emphasized that Joey and his mom Joan Merriam have worked very hard to train him and his certification represents hours of learning how to be a source of therapy for all who encounter him.
“The beauty of reading to a therapy dog is they are nonjudgmental,” she said. “And it really builds confidence in the kids. They have one hand on the book and one hand on the dog. I’ve seen it build confidence in kids. We had the program pre-pandemic and we had another dog who crossed the rainbow bridge. So we found Joey and Joey’s mom and we are looking forward to having them restart the program.”
Paws To Read will continue on every first and third Tuesday of every month from 3:00 pm to 4:00 p.m.
For more information please visit nevadacountyca.gov and search for Penn Valley Library. They can also be reached at 530-432-5764. The library will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
