Golden retriever Joey will lend his ears to budding readers at the Penn Valley Library every first and third Tuesday of every month from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Joan Merriam

Nevada County Library’s branch in Penn Valley is about to go to the dogs—in a good way.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 will mark the relaunch date of the library’s Paws To Read program, where kids and learning readers are invited to read out loud to a dog named Joey, who is always read to listen.

