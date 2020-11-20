Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade disputes DA investigation into her testimony

An attorney for Tara Reade slammed the Monterey County district attorney for claiming his client had lied on the witness stand, calling an investigation into her “political.”

District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni in a Thursday release called Reade’s statements “false testimony.” The results of her months-long investigation into Reade have been given to defense attorneys involved in cases in which Reade testified as an expert witness.

Reade rose to national prominence earlier this year after alleging then presidential candidate Joe Biden had sexually assaulted her.

She lived in Nevada County in 2019 when she first publicly alleged that Biden inappropriately touched her when in 1993 she worked in his Senate office. Earlier this year Reade publicly said Biden assaulted her.

Her attorney, Daniel Hornal, declined to say in an email where Reade currently lives, adding that his client has received “innumerable death threats.”

Reade testified between 2006 and 2019 as an expert witness in 10 cases, saying she had an undergraduate degree from Antioch University in Seattle. She also said she hadn’t taken the Bar exam in California, the release states.

Both statements are incorrect. Reade took the Bar exam twice and failed both times. She holds no degree from Antioch, the district attorney said.

Reade will not face perjury charges in connection with her testimony, the release states.

“Tara didn’t lie,” said Hornal, with Talos Law. “She believed she had a degree when she said she had a degree.

“This is a political investigation,” he added.

According to Hornal, he’s in negotiations with Antioch, and wants it to issue a correction about previous statements it’s given about Reade.

“She was faculty, and we’ve got evidence to prove that,” he said.

Convicting someone of perjury is difficult, because a jury must determine that the false testimony likely would have influenced the result of a trial, the release states.

“It is difficult to know beyond a reasonable doubt whether Ms. Reade’s undergraduate degree and bar testing status probably would have influenced the outcome of those older cases,” the release states. “At the time, those facts were relatively insignificant compared to the rest of the evidence in the cases.”

Defense attorneys involved in the cases in which Reade testified will receive the results of the investigation. Two of the cases currently are in the 6th District Court of Appeal, the release states.

“We anticipate those three defendants will be returned to the trial court in Monterey County where further litigation will ensue to determine whether the defendants should receive a new trial,” the district attorney states.

To contact Acting Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.