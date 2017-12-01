Joanne Remillard: Sammie’s Friends worthy of donations

Sammie's Friends is one amazing and exceptionally run nonprofit organization. Their handling of the Nevada County Animal shelter is exemplary. They have saved or helped thousands of animals that otherwise would have no other options by coordinating adoption and medical care. I have been told by others that work in this field outside our community that Sammie's Friends is the "Gold Standard" that others strive to achieve. I also donate locally to their well-run thrift store, "Sammie's Nifty Thrifty" and have been impressed with the professional set up and oversight. Thank you to everyone associated with this organization.

Joanne Remillard

Grass Valley