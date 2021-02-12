Joan Phillipe named Nevada City Interim Manager

Former city manager for the cities of Colusa and Clearwater, Joan Phillipe, will become Interim Nevada City Manager beginning Monday.

The Nevada City Council voted unanimously in a Friday special meeting to approve the appointment after parting ways with former City Manager Catrina Olson Wednesday in closed session.

Phillipe was previously retired and will earn a rate of $56.67 per hour.

“I do look forward to working with all of you. I’m excited,” Phillipe said at the meeting.

According to Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett, Phillipe was considered for the role in the past, but she turned it down because the position wasn’t full time then.

“I’m welcoming you back and I’m excited to have you step into this role for the moment and help us get ready for looking for a full time city manager for Nevada City,” Minett said.

Minett did not provide a timeline, budget or qualifications for the next potential city manager.

“I appreciate the fact that she has stepped up to help us out and I know enough that I’m satisfied and happy about that,” Vice Mayor Duane Strawser said.

Because of the holiday, Phillipe will officially begin work at City Hall on Tuesday.

