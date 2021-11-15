Joan Clayburgh announced as new director of The Sierra Fund

Joan Clayburgh took over as the executive director of The Sierra Fund on Nov. 8.



The Sierra Fund is pleased to announce the board of directors has hired seasoned conservation leader and long-time friend of The Sierra Nevada, Joan Clayburgh, as their new executive director. Her first day in the office was Nov. 8. Clayburgh brings three decades of conservation leadership experience, having served as The Sierra Nevada Alliance Executive Director for over a decade, a senior leader at Western Resource Advocates, and most recently provided strategic management consulting.

A long-time resident of the Sierra Nevada, Clayburgh brings a deep knowledge of the unique environmental and public health threats facing the region, as well as decades of nonprofit conservation leadership experience. Among her accomplishments, Clayburgh helped found the Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership, the Sierra Water Workgroup and helped to secure millions of new dollars to Sierra conservation.

Clayburgh is replacing Elizabeth “Izzy” Martin, who announced her retirement earlier this year after two decades of outstanding service to the Sierra. Founded in 2001, The Sierra Fund is a leading advocate to restore resilience to the ecosystems and communities of the Sierra Nevada in the face of climate change.

The Sierra Fund’s Board of Directors pursued an aggressive search for a new leader to fill this momentous role — hiring executive recruiting firm Cook Silverman. Led by Rich Gordon, Vice-Chair of The Sierra Fund (retired State Assembly Member and past President of California Forestry Association) and the other members of the Board of Directors, the effort attracted hundreds of applications, and dozens of quality candidates.

“Joan will strengthen The Sierra Fund’s ability to draw a clear connection in the public mind between the lasting impacts of gold mining and the current state of the forest — a connection that creates solutions to multiple problems with every dollar invested in protecting our headwaters while treating our forests,” said board member Rich Gordon.

“I have long admired the impressive work of The Sierra Fund and am excited to lead the next era with the talented staff and committed board,” explained Clayburgh. “The Sierra is not just my home but holds my heart. I look forward to working with local, state, tribal and national partners to ensure thriving landscapes and healthy places to live, work, and play.”

To learn more about The Sierra Fund’s work, visit their website at https://sierrafund.org .