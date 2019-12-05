Jim Weir: Time for a Nevada County Utility District

As some of you may remember, I was the 1986-1994 county supervisor for Nevada County. I had information at the time that we could have formed the Nevada County Utility District (electricity provider) as a nonprofit corporation.

I did the math and it just didn’t work out right, so I saved tax money by not bringing it forward. In context I believe I was correct at that time that it was not financially feasible, but from today’s perspective I believe that it would be correct to bring it forward again.

I’m thinking a thousand small companies who give a damn about their residents would be a hell of a lot better than one megalith running two-thirds of the state.

I point to San Diego G&E who have installed smart breakers on their lines. If a line breaks and the load current goes to zero the smart breaker knows that a line has gone down and trips just that one circuit before that one hot line ever hits the ground. The smart computer tied to that smart breaker telemeters the break to the central office so they know exactly where to send the ground fix-it crew without having to search half of the state to find it.

They spent millions but didn’t cost the state billions with electrical fires.

Just my 8% of two bits.

Jim Weir

Grass Valley