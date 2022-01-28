Jim Rogers Memorial Ride & Run gears up

Cyclists and runners are primed to take their mark for the 12th Annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride & Run.

The ride will kick off at 9:30 a.m. February 13, rain or shine, though good weather has tended to predominate, said Karen Wallack-Eisen, one of the event organizers.

“We welcome whoever comes, and it’s all ages, too. It’s just a ride, not a race,” she said. “There’s never a rider left behind. Jim’s emphasis was if any rider was struggling, Jim would go to the back of the pack and give them a little support along the way.”

Riders and runners will meet at the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop, 457 Sacramento St., Nevada City. Participants are asked to park in nearby neighborhoods. Masks will be required before and after the ride/run. The long ride is 16 miles on the Lemond Loop. Many runners typically take the 6-mile short ride/run.

The longer ride starts at the bike shop, heads toward Nevada City and goes from Old Downieville Highway to Newton, then Bitney Spring and Ridge roads, then back down Zion Street to finish at the bike shop.





There will be no food this year. However, a raffle will benefit Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County. Prizes will include a 60-minute massage, physical therapy and chiropractic consultations, among others. These will be donated by Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop, Body Logic, Radius Physical and Sports Rehab. People who are interested can obtain more information at: knearywe@gmail.com

Entrants could number 100. Runners participating is a more recent addition, numbering about a dozen or more in recent years, who will start at the bike shop just minutes after the cyclists. All types of bicycles are welcome from road, mountain to hybrid.

“Safety is first,” Wallack-Eisen said. “Bring your own water. Bring your own helmet, but bring your friends. No registration is required. Just show up and you are good to go.”

Pledging to attend the ride is Jim Rogers’ widow, Carolyn Jones-Rogers.

“It’s not a race,” Jones-Rogers said. “It is more like a community. Let’s go out and ride our bicycles.”

Jim Rogers’ enthusiasm for cycling started in his teens, when the former Chicago Park resident and a partner, Ron Miller, started repairing bicycles out of Jim’s parent’s basement for supplemental income in the 1970s. He was also one of the founders of The Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop.

Rogers died at 53 on Jan.31, 2010, when he was struck by a distracted motorist on Highway 174 as he pedaled up a steep winding grade from the Bear River.

“When someone who is close to you dies, one of the best things you can make sure to do is make certain their memory is not forgotten,” said Jones-Rogers.

Riding was one her husband’s loves, Jones-Rogers said. “And it was just sharing that passion he had, is why we like doing the bike ride,” she said.

There is also another vital reason for the ride, she added — reminding people to not drive distracted.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com