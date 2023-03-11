Mathias

Courtesy Photo

On March 6, retired Cal Fire Northern Division Chief Jim Mathias began a new role as Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Jim Mathias retired from CAL FIRE as Northern Division Chief of Operations in Nevada, Yuba, Sutter, and Sierra Counties in December. Beginning March 6, he brings his energy and insight to the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. The locally-run nonprofit is an organization dedicated to making Nevada County safer from destructive wildfires through fire safety projects and education. As Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Mathias brings years of experience and expertise to the critical work.

From his first fire agency assignment on the 49er Fire in 1988, to the management of the Washington Ridge Camp and California National Guard Hand Crews, and being awarded California’s Medal of Valor — Mathias has shown his commitment to serving the community and innovating on wildfire programs.