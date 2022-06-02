Jewish community plans for Shavuot

In a ceremony reminiscent of the original giving of the Ten Commandments through Moses at Mount Sinai, Grass Valley’s Jewish community — men, women and children, young and old — will gather at noon Sunday, where they will hear the reading of the Ten Commandments from a handwritten Torah scroll.

This year’s holiday of Shavuot marks 3,334 years since the Jewish people received the Torah on Mount Sinai on the holiday of Shavuot, a news release states.

The traditional reading of the Ten Commandments will take place at the Gold Country Conference Center, 1012 Sutton Way, and will be followed by a gourmet dairy buffet featuring New York-style cheesecake, traditional cheese blintzes (crepes), eggplant rolitini, salads, pastas and more. Enjoying dairy foods is a Shavuot custom, hearkening back to the time when the Torah was given and the laws of kosher dining were first received. The Jewish People were not yet capable of properly preparing kosher meat and poultry and so ate dairy in the interim, while they studied the Torah’s kosher laws, the release states.

A special children’s program will be run by Jewish teen leaders, and every child who attends and hears the Ten Commandments will receive a prize.

“By listening to the Ten Commandments on Shavuot morning,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz in the release, “the words of Torah will be engraved in the hearts and minds of the children.”

Another highlight of Shavuot with Chabad this year is the three young visiting rabbis who will lead an all-night study starting at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. It is customary to stay up all night studying Torah on Shavuot and Rabbis Levi Bisk, Moshe Serebryanski and Yitzchok Shur will keep people awake with Torah discussions. People can stay for a couple of minutes or the entire night. They will also answer any questions presented to them.

For more information and to RSVP, contact JewishGV.com/Shavuot or 530-404-0020.

Source: Chabad of Grass Valley