Jewish Community Center Sisterhood welcomes officers

The Nevada County Jewish Community Center (NCJCC) Sisterhood organization recently inducted their 2019-2020 officers at a luncheon at Lefty’s in Nevada City. Founded in 1995, the Sisterhood was originally established to bring together Jewish women of Grass Valley, Nevada City and greater southern Nevada County. Today it includes Jewish women and non-Jewish women who share the same ideals and goals regarding fellowship and service, working together with respect and friendship. The Sisterhood organizes numerous fundraisers throughout the year and provides financial and volunteer support to various local nonprofit organizations within the greater Grass Valley and Nevada City communities. Past recipients have included the Friendship Club, NEO and Community Beyond Violence.

Monthly meetings include time for socializing as well as guest speakers. Topics range from presentations on Nevada County history, personal travel experiences and leadership training. Any woman of any faith is welcome to join them at their meetings and guest speaker presentations.

The Sisterhood meets at 12:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the NCJCC, 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5. For more information, contact Lee Nold-Lewis at lnold@pro-show.com or call 530-477-0922.