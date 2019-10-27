Jewish Community Center Sisterhood to host guest speaker

Carol Scofield is scheduled to talk at the Jewish Community Center Sisterhood meeting on November 7. Scofield is a former talk show host and healthcare professional. She founded Scofield & Associates in 1987, and since then has presented training programs and keynote addresses in most of the 50 states, all the provinces of Canada, Australia, Scotland and England. Known for her passion for her work, Scofield has been referred to as, “The four-foot seven woman who stands seven feet tall.”

In her interactive presentation, “Recapture the Joy in Life,” Scofiled will share ideas and techniques designed to help people live a “joy filled life,” regardless of age. The November 7 meeting is scheduled to start at noon for socializing and business meeting. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. The Nevada County Jewish Community Center is located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. The women of the Sisterhood work together with respect and friendship. Any woman of any faith is welcome to join meetings and guest speaker presentations. For more information, contact Lee Lewis via email at lnold@pro-show.com, call the NCJCC at 530-477-0922 or visit http://www.ncjcc.org