Jewels Nails opening July 1

The atmosphere will be small, cozy and intimate.

That’s the scene Julie Schlitzer is trying to cultivate at her new salon, Jewels Nails.

Also, she said, it will be a little “girly” as she plans to have pink furniture. Her family members have pondered if it will be too effeminate, scaring men away.

“Let’s hope they still come in,” she said. “Even with the pink couch.”

The salon will open July 1, she said. A grand opening will occur sometime in early August.

LEGACY

Schlitzer grew up in the county and graduated from Nevada Union High School.

“My mom was born and raised here,” she said. “My grandma was born and raised here.”

She’s been doing nails since she was 22 and has worked for almost two decades at Grass Valley’s Blondies.

The new business owner is hoping that her clientele from her previous work — grandmothers and mothers, sisters and their daughters — will come to her new shop.

Because of her history, there’s a lot of trust instilled in the salon owner and thus, she said, reason for people to check out Jewels Nails.

“You want to make sure that what you’re putting your feet into has been sanitized,” said Schlitzer. “All the stuff you’re having used on you is new for each person.”

The salon owner hopes her new shop provides a quiet that’s been lacking in her previous jobs.

“I just wanted to go to work and be with my clients and go home every day, and not be in such a huge salon where it’s just chaos all the time,” she said.

More to the point, though, Schlitzer wants her clients — her friends — to walk away from her shop happier than when they entered.

“I love making people feel good.”

