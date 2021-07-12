Jesse Wilson sworn in as new Nevada County district attorney

Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz, left, delivers the oath of office to Jesse Wilson, who was sworn in Monday as the Nevada County district attorney.

Stephen Wyer

Jesse Wilson assumed office as Nevada County’s new district attorney Monday morning, completing the swearing in ceremony held in the chambers of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

In a brief comment to public officials, members of the public, and members of his own family gathered to witness the ceremony, Wilson stated that he “looks forward to faithfully and dutifully serving all of you,” adding that the process culminating in his selection for the office last month had been “both long and exciting.”

Wilson was selected by the Board of Supervisors to become the interim District Attorney in a 3-to-2 vote last month, where he narrowly beat out Colusa County District Attorney Matthew Beauchamp, as well as former Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh for the office.

Wilson succeeds 15-year District Attorney Cliff Newell, whose official last day in office was Sunday. Because Newell retired before his term was officially set to expire in 2022, Wilson must run for reelection next year when the interim term is up to keep the job.

With Walsh having submitted his resignation last month, Wilson said Monday that finding a replacement for the role would be his “top priority” this week.

“There’s lots of logistical things to be taken care of, meeting staff, administrative work…the assistant DA situation is definitely the top priority, though, and we’re going to be looking at a pool of candidates this week, narrowing it down,” he said.

Wilson declined to specify which specific candidates were being interviewed this week to succeed Walsh, and did not want to set a deadline for when the position to be filled, other than to emphasize that his office would move as quickly and efficiently as possible to fill the role.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com