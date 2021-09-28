Jeff Lauder promoted to executive director of Sierra Streams

Jeff Lauder spent his youth exploring the Sierra Nevada and through these explorations learned of the unique and powerful beauty the foothills and mountains in which we live. In college Lauder was fortunate enough to learn about ecology on an experimental forest here in Nevada County — Lowell Hill Long Term Soil Productivity plot. Academically, Lauder studied drought ecology of the Sierra and earned a PhD in Quantitative and Systems Biology.

Lauder has over a decade of experience studying and managing Sierra Nevada ecosystems to increase resilience to stress. He also has a long association with Sierra Streams Institute — he first worked with Sierra Streams Institute as a Sierra Nevada AmeriCorps Partnership (SNAP) member in 2012. Lauder looks forward to carrying on the legacy of his predecessor by focusing on the nexus of community and environmental science and is excited to help guide Sierra Streams Institute into the future.

Source: Sierra Streams Institute