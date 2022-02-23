Jason Tedder announces bid for Nevada County clerk-recorder

Jason Tedder has announced his candidacy for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Tedder said he’s running for office because he’s invested in the wellbeing and harmony of the community, and he knows he can bring the skills, integrity, and enthusiasm the office demands.

As an alumnus of local schools from Bell Hill to Sierra College, Tedder said the county’s hills, trees, and rivers have been the backdrop of his life. However, Nevada County is more than where he’s from. It’s inseparable from his identity and the only place he’s called home.

From the time he was a boy doing chores for elderly neighbors, to enlisting in the Navy and deploying to the Middle East, he said he’s always tried to do his best for his community by giving back wherever he could. To that end, he’s served in a myriad of roles since his naval career on local nonprofits, from volunteer to president. He’s recognized by many for his efforts to help incorporate fellow veterans back into civilian life, and for fostering a collaborative spirit between veterans organizations, local governments, and other nonprofits.

“In alignment with my own aspirations to seek this office, I have been encouraged to run by an abundance of grassroots support from many Nevada County residents who share my concerns about the integrity of our elections,” Tedder said in a news release. “The 2016 and 2020 elections were indisputably surrounded by doubt and mistrust. I can think of no more important duty than to personally safeguard the most sacred component of our democracy — the right to vote.”

The county clerk-recorder function goes beyond just elections and is an integral component of the orderly operation of the county. Tedder said he’ll apply the precision and meticulousness he learned from his years of operating and repairing advanced naval weapons systems to keeping perfect accountability of the many important documents that the clerk-recorder maintains. As preparation for these responsibilities, he’s actively working with former and current experts in this field, and is confident he’ll be ready to assume, and capably execute, his duties on day one.

Having worked in many challenging environments as a proven leader, Tedder said he’s well versed in working cooperatively and deescalating, if necessary. His focus is to give the same level of respect and service to every Nevada County citizen who walks through the door by being available, responsive, and timely.

Tedder is a family man from humble beginnings, and said he’ll be happy to earn your vote. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to his campaign with questions. People can find additional information about the campaign at: http://www.tedder4countyclerk.com , or call him at 530-615-7140.

Listen to him live at 9 a.m. Thursday on KNCO 830, and join him later that same day from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet at Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.

Source: Jason Tedder