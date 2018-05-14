Jason Schuller, convicted of murder in death of William Tackett, sentenced to 50 years to life

Jason Schuller, convicted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of William Tackett, was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison.

Schuller, 37, said nothing as Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger opted to include a weapons enhancement in the sentence — a legal finding that doubled his prison time. The judge could have sentenced Schuller to 25 years to life for the murder of Tackett, 67.

"It’s been said that people hate what they don’t understand," said Heather Tackett, William Tackett’s daughter. "I completely understand what and who you are."

