Jan. 20: Find an opportunity at the Volunteer Hub

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, we have hand selected some of the volunteer opportunities available on the Volunteer Hub. For more, there are over a hundred opportunities waiting for you online. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Bicyclists of Nevada County

Trail Work on Feb. 9

Help maintain our bike trails. Join Bicyclists of Nevada County (BONC) for a day of trail work on the Scotts Flat and Lakeside Trails at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. All volunteers are to meet at parking lot for Scotts Flat Lake boat launch/campground. Please bring gloves, water, closed-toe shoes, your favorite trail tool (rakes, loppers, McLeods, etc.) and a lunch for yourself.

Sammie’s Friends

Veterinary Medical Transporter

The mission of Sammie’s Friends is to provide medical care for the animals at the Nevada County Animal Shelter, making them adoptable, and to support other disadvantaged animals in Nevada County. Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter needs medical transporters to drive shelter animals (mostly cats and dogs) to and from their medical appointments. Typically, medical transporting requires a drop off in the morning around 8:30 a.m. and a pickup in the afternoon, anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. Responsibilities and duties include being able to handle animals of all sizes; transporting animals in your vehicle or, at times, the shelter vehicle; holding large crates in your vehicle; etc. Must have a valid driver’s license, be 18 years or older, and be able to walk and/or carry animals into designated shelter.

Anew Day

Various Positions

Offer support to those who need it. Anew Day is a faith-based organization that provides healing and hope through lay and professional counseling for anyone who may be struggling. Anew Day does not proselytize or evangelize, rather, they meet folks from all faiths in whatever struggles they are facing, offering a place of love and support. Anew Day’s success depends on its volunteers, and there are many opportunities to lend your support. Anew Day uses volunteers as receptionists and lay counselors, providing additional support to supplement professional counseling. A 12-week Counseling Skills Workshop is available.

Sierra Services for the Blind

Volunteer Drivers

Sierra Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired offer full services, at no charge, to clients in the foothill communities of Nevada and Placer counties. Volunteer drivers are needed to help get Sierra Services’ clients to and from peer groups, doctor appointments, and an occasional dinner or lunch event. Must be 18 and have a valid driver’s license/insurance. Mileage will be compensated.

Food Bank of Nevada County

General Volunteer

The Food Bank was established in 1986 to alleviate hunger and food insecurity in Nevada County. Volunteers are needed for food packing and sorting, office and administrative support, the summer lunch program, food distribution sites, warehouse assistance, driving and deliveries, annual food drives, fundraising, and special events. Volunteers need to have a current application on file. The minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. Volunteers between the ages of 12-15 must volunteer with an adult, and volunteers 16-17 years of age must volunteer with parental permission. Volunteers are able to select a task or duty that matches their interests. The Food Bank of Nevada County is part of the Better Together campaign; working with other local organizations to address and find solutions to the issue of homelessness in our community.

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release

Join the Team of Volunteers

The team of dedicated volunteers at Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release work with raptors, songbirds, small mammals, and bats. In addition to experienced rehabbers working directly with the animals, WR&R also have volunteers who help to raise funds, write and share news stories, transport animals, and organize special events. Some volunteer opportunities include fundraising, education, publicity, raptor rehabilitation, songbird rehabilitation, small mammal rehabilitation, and bat rehabilitation. The minimum age for handling animals is 18, but younger volunteers can sometimes help with the songbirds. Training will be provided.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.