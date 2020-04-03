Jamming from a distance: local band plays music for their neighborhood

These days, residents are cooped up inside for the greater good.

But despite the physical distancing measure, people are trying to find ways to help others, uncover gratitude in small places and, somehow, also enjoy the moment.

On Sunday, a local band called The Elderly Brothers took to a band member’s driveway to play music for the neighborhood. Passersby and a sprinkling of people sat from afar, watching and listening to the jams that echoed from across the street.

“It was great fun, we saw people we knew,” said band member Dr. Jeff Kane, a regular contributor to The Union. “I think all of us miss being social.”

On Thursday, the band once again took to its impromptu gig off Gethsemane Street in Nevada City.

The idea of playing music from their driveway struck The Elderly Brothers band members after watching videos of Italians singing to one another from their balconies.

The coronavirus pandemic, said Kane, requires people to put a hold on their day-to-day, shifting life and place it in a metaphorical penalty box, where they can watch the game but can’t participate in it.

While there are ways that Kane and many others are virtually connecting with people — via Zoom, social media, phone calls and online classes — the physician noted that there’s nothing quite like being in person with others.

“(There’s an) appreciation that people have for being heard, for being noticed,” he said.

Thursday’s physically distant concert was just one way that people are innovating to socially and emotionally connect, despite a policy that keeps people in their homes for the near future.

