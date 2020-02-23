‘Jambalaya and Jazz’ event benefits KARE Crisis Nursery

The KARE Crisis Nursery will host its third annual Jambalaya and Jazz Night on March 6 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Guests will be treated to a delicious meal of southern fare catered by Chef Bill of the Elks Lodge. There will be a no host bar. Dinner entertainment will be provided by Karen Woerner featuring Justin Morelli and Eli Rush. George Cutter & Robbert will be playing before dinner.

The evening meal will include appetizers, jambalaya, red beans and rice, corn on the cob, jalapeno corn bread and salad, topped off with key lime and lemon meringue pies and bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce. Guests can spin the “Wheel of Fun” for prizes and can also participate in silent and not-so-silent auctions. Live auction items include four Giants tickets, tree trimming services from Tim the Tree Man, “mystery dinner” for eight, a pie a month (six months) from Dr. Sarah’s Pies and a Husqvarna backpack blower.

Proceeds benefit the KARE Crisis Nursery (Kids’ Assistance and Respite in Emergencies), a home which provides emergency and day respite care to local families who may be struggling through difficult times.

Tickets are $40 and are available at EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jambalaya-jazz-tickets-88930261807), Nevada City SPD, The Book Seller in Grass Valley, or by calling KARE at 530-265-0693. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, check the website at http://www.karecrisisnursery.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/846912825754086.