J. Breuer Clothing opens in Grass Valley

Julie Breuer said opening J. Breuer Clothing on Mill Street was repairing a “broken link.”

For five generations, Breuer’s family has been in the clothing business. Her great-grandfather Vic Breuer opened his Grass Valley clothing store in 1937, and then moved it into the same Mill Street building where Breuer and her husband, Brandon Miller, recently opened their shop.

The original Breuer’s, owned at the time by Julie Breuer’s parents, closed in 2003.

“A lot of people remember us in the community, they’ve watched me grow up,” said Breuer. “So, it’s super exciting to have them come back and shop in the store, and meet my kids who are going to be raised in the business now.”

After some time in Idaho, Breuer said she and Miller moved their family to Grass Valley earlier this year so their children, Gracie and Tanner, could grow up nearer to their family’s roots. She said starting a new business was not in their plans when moving, but that on a summer walk downtown, they noticed the storefront at 141 Mill St. was available and “it was like fate.”

“We’re really excited to secure this space, and continue the legacy for our kids,” said Breuer.

Describing the clothing to be sold at the store, she said they planned to emphasize menswear given that Mill Street already features several stores focusing on women’s clothing, though they would sell both. In particular, many styles sold in their store are outdoors oriented — she highlighted fishing-wear, Levi’s jeans, and wool blankets as some of the items they had stocked so far.

Asked how she felt about opening a new business during the pandemic, and shortly before the winter holiday season, she said, “Bring it on.”

There were some hiccups when it came to stocking the store, whether COVID-19-related delays or unavailability due to ordering “late in the season,” but Breuer said they had ultimately over-ordered, if anything, and the store “will be packed.”

“I think the timing is perfect, because Mill Street looks fantastic,” she said. “There are a lot of great stores that have moved into downtown, and I think we have a lot of support with the community, too.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.