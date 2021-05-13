Izzy Martin, The Sierra Fund CEO, announces retirement

Elizabeth “Izzy” Martin, CEO of the Sierra Nevada-based nonprofit The Sierra Fund, has announced her intention to retire from the station she has held for nearly 20 years.

A search is underway for the executive director position, guided by The Sierra Fund (TSF) Board of Directors and assisted by Cook Silverman Search. The Sierra Fund’s mission is to restore ecosystem and community resiliency in the Sierra Nevada.

Elizabeth "Izzy" Martin.

Submitted to The Union

“The Sierra Fund is emerging from the COVID pandemic strong and ready to serve as the state’s leading advocate to restore resilience to the ecosystems and communities of the Sierra Nevada for the next 20 years,” says Martin. “Our programs and financial prospects are solid – with things going so well, now is the perfect time to make the transition to a new leader.”

Under Martin’s leadership as CEO, The Sierra Fund has implemented pilot projects on the ground to identify best management practices and protocols to rebuild the Sierra and lead successful legislative campaigns to bring new resources to the Sierra Nevada. Filling her shoes will take some effort, but TSF is optimistic about finding the perfect fit.

“We believe that this is an incredible opportunity for a new leader that wants to build upon the very substantial platform that The Sierra Fund has assembled,” notes Board Chair Adrienne Alvord. “We are looking for someone with a history of inclusive leadership. Someone brave, entrepreneurial, and experienced in nonprofit organization management who is inspired by our mission.”

The position is open until filled. To learn more visit, http://www.cooksilverman.com/openings .

TSF is an equal opportunity employer committed to equity, inclusiveness and diversity in all of activities.

To learn more about The Sierra Fund’s work, visit http://www.sierrafund.org/2021-workshops .

Source: The Sierra Fund