It’s your ‘Lucky Day’ at the Nevada County Community Library

The Nevada County Community Library is excited to announce the introduction of Lucky Day books at each of its five circulating branches. These books are popular titles that are available for check out with no holds necessary.

Titles are chosen based on national best seller lists and community demand. Some titles include “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and more. Books won’t be pulled for any wait list, so it really is all down to luck when they are on the shelf. Items will check out for two weeks at a time and cannot be renewed in order to be available for the next user.

“It is so exciting to tell a patron that they get to check out the latest best seller with no waiting,” says Rachel Tucker, Madelyn Helling Branch Manager. “It really does feel like a lucky day!”

These books are waiting for the right person so feel free to stop by the library and find your next great read.

For more information on this program or other library services call your local library branch.

