It’s your ‘Lucky Day’ at the Nevada County Community Library
The Nevada County Community Library is excited to announce the introduction of Lucky Day books at each of its five circulating branches. These books are popular titles that are available for check out with no holds necessary.
Titles are chosen based on national best seller lists and community demand. Some titles include “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and more. Books won’t be pulled for any wait list, so it really is all down to luck when they are on the shelf. Items will check out for two weeks at a time and cannot be renewed in order to be available for the next user.
“It is so exciting to tell a patron that they get to check out the latest best seller with no waiting,” says Rachel Tucker, Madelyn Helling Branch Manager. “It really does feel like a lucky day!”
These books are waiting for the right person so feel free to stop by the library and find your next great read.
For more information on this program or other library services call your local library branch.
Source: Nevada County Community Library
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NCTC seeks feedback on preparing transportation network for extreme climate events
The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) is identifying locations that can be problematic during extreme climate events, locations that are “pinch points” during evacuations, and barriers to mobility including information dissemination and other challenges. Community…