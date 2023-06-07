Some of the area’s finest were honored Friday evening as the Nevada City Elks Lodge hosted its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation dinner. The event welcomed service people from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada City Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the District Attorney’s office, and Nevada County Probation.

Hosted by Nevada City Elks for the 48th time, the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner drew in close to 100 law enforcement officers for a steak and chicken dinner, a token of appreciation for all the hard work that goes into making Nevada County a safe place to live.

