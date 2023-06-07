Some of the area’s finest were honored Friday evening as the Nevada City Elks Lodge hosted its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation dinner. The event welcomed service people from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada City Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the District Attorney’s office, and Nevada County Probation.
Hosted by Nevada City Elks for the 48th time, the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner drew in close to 100 law enforcement officers for a steak and chicken dinner, a token of appreciation for all the hard work that goes into making Nevada County a safe place to live.
Paul Lastufka, a retired investigator who served with both Social Services and the District Attorney’s office, is also a member of Elks and has been tasked with coordinating the feast for the sixth year.
“I contact the law enforcement agencies, give them the information, try and prod them to get everything in on time,” Lastufka said jokingly. “It’s part of the Elks service. We support charities, and give back to the community. We are very patriotic, we believe in the flag, and we believe in God and all that, so part of that wanted to honor law enforcement and the veterans. So we do a dinner for Veteran’s Day and for law enforcement every year.”
Lastufka added that now more than ever, law enforcement needs the support of the community.
“I think the majority of the community really does not understand the job (law enforcement) do and what they have to put up with,” he said. “You always hear about the bad, not necessarily in this county, but law enforcement has taken a big hit publicly over the last several years. And I think for the most part it’s unjustified. There are incidents that happened that shouldn’t have happened and that are tragic. The country has gone into this motion of ‘defund the police’ and I think we are seeing the result of it now with the increase in crime. Respect the law enforcement; they have a tough job to do.”
Bryan Heath, Exalted Ruler of Nevada City Elks, said this type of event is what his organization is meant to do.
“We cover everything. The only thing we don’t cover is the guests. We charge a nominal fee. For all the law enforcement, we take care of the food. All of our staff, which the majority are Lady Elks, they took care of all the serving of the food. It’s 100 percent volunteer. It’s the least we could do.”
Heath added that the Elks as an organization are one of the largest scholarship programs in the United States, and their group is dedicated to helping children, law enforcement, and veterans.
District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek was on hand to show her unwavering support for those who protect and serve.
“I just was excited to get to come and share this exciting time with them,” said Hoek. “They’re the heart of this community and keep us safe and moving. I just love each and every one of them. I see older folks who led the way for the young folks, and the camaraderie is incredible. We are really, really blessed in this community.”
Along with the dinner prepared and donated by the Elks, the evening also paid homage to some of the county’s stand-out law enforcement professionals.
Dan Foss, Nevada City’s Police Chief, presented his first Officer of the Year Award since beginning his position to Corporal Joe Bush.
California Highway Patrol recognized 22-year veteran Officer Mike Dickinson with its Officer of the Year title.
Nevada County Probation Office’s Brendan Brown, an analyst in the department, was honored for his service as well, though was unable to attend the ceremony. The District Attorney’s office handed its Employee of the Year award to Investigator Nic LaFountain.
Leslie Williams, a Senior District Analyst for Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was recognized as Support Staff of the Year while Peace Officer of the Year went to Damian Norden, an assigned Truckee area deputy.
The many personnel in attendance were grateful for the opportunity to come together in solidarity and celebrate the achievements made in the past year.
“It’s the history of the Elks coming through for us in support so we know as an agency we can count on the Elks for always giving us a great dinner,” said Shannan Moon, Nevada County Sheriff, “(and) being able to honor some of our employees. It’s really just a time to take in that appreciation and really feel that community support in Nevada County. We have a lot of retirees here and I stand on their shoulders.”
“It really just shows that this community is so amazing when it comes to celebrating or thanking both law enforcement and fire,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Armacher. “And it’s very nice to see that there is so much support.”
Attendees were reflective on what the event meant to each of them.
“To me, it means a recognition of what the law enforcement officers specifically here in Nevada County do on a daily basis, the behind-the-scenes work, the day-to-day things they do both big and small to protect the community,” said District Attorney Jesse Wilson. “To serve the community, to build trust in the community, and to make the community the wonderful place that it is that people come from all over in order to live.”
Greg Tassone was formerly the Public Affairs Coordinator for California Highway Patrol, but now works for the District Attorney’s office. His experience in law enforcement is extensive, and he said that he cares deeply for the place he calls home and the people who reside here. He also said that the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation dinner is a way to visit and catch up with his colleagues.
“Law enforcement jobs with CHP or wherever, moving all around the state and this is where I keep coming back to,” Tassone said. “The community up here is kind of a tight knit community—we feel supported with what we’re trying to do to help the community, and we feel like the community tries to do things to help us back.
“We’re trying to keep everything safe up here and we feel like things like this are just a nice way to get together and just share that same feeling of helping the community. It gives us a chance to see each other.”