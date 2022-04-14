It’s tax time: Monday deadline looms for tax returns

For the 60% of people who pay to have someone do their taxes, many will make more than one trip because they forgot to bring vital documents.

Then there’s the annual changes.

“Two new changes for this year are that charitable donations and state taxes are deductible, even if you don’t itemize deductions,” said Astrid Pryor, of Cetera Advisor Networks, Inc. “Important thing to note, your rebate, usually $1,400, is not taxable. But you need to put it on your return, because if you didn’t get it, you will be entitled to more in tax credits.”

Taxpayers need numerous personal and financial documents, and it is always good to have a checklist of needed items. If self-employed or a college student, this can determine which forms and personal data to keep handy. Regardless, if a person is returning to the same tax pro they have relied on for years, it is good to bring some identification. People should always bring their Social Security card. An error in one digit can have the return rejected and will delay a refund if the taxpayer is owed one.

Personal information included will inform the Internal Revenue Service and state taxing authority who is filing the return, where to contact them and where to send their their refund. Names should be exactly as they are on the Social Security card. Also, it’s advisable to bring a copy of the previous year’s return. People will also need documentation for home office expenses, including details of the area used exclusively for business. In addition, the self-employed need records for business assets, to be depreciated, including cost and the date they were placed in service.





“The standard deduction is up slightly to $12,550 for single filers, up to $25,100 for joint filers and raised to $18,000 for head of household,” Pryor said. “For people with children, the deduction was $3,000 since 1917. It has now been raised to $3,600 per child. While these deductions may look minimal, they can make a big difference on your personal return.”

Even if a person does not owe taxes or expect a refund, everyone should file. Not even someone’s death will eliminate taxes.

According to the Grass Valley branch of the U.S. Post Office, people mailing in their returns on Monday will have it postmarked that day. However, if people want to have their returns delivered by Monday, they need to mail it by express mail ($26.95) by today before 1 p.m. Federal Express said it needs any flat mail envelopes by 1:45 p.m. to assure delivery by Monday.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com