The cast of Readers Theater will make it to the stage again on September 10 with their production of their Best American Short Stories at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

 Courtesy photo

The Miners Foundry is pleased to announce the next installment of Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theater taking place Sunday afternoon, September 10th beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Gaylie Bell-Stewart has been directing the, what is often described as “theater for the mind” events, carrying on the tradition Tim O’Connor started years ago. Prior to his death, O’Connor asked Bell-Stewart to continue bringing Readers Theatre to the community and so she took on the task of selecting short stories by decade, to be read by actors with minimal props.