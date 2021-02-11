‘It’s safe and easy’: World War II veteran ’Bill’ White encourages other seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine

William “Bill” White gets the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccination from Dokimo’s Pharmacy Technician Adriene Morris Thursday afternoon inside the former ol’ Republic Brewery in Nevada City while daughter Shauna White stands at his side. The 97-year-old World War II veteran felt no side effects after receiving the shot and encourages all other seniors to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Photo: Elias Funez

Ninety-seven-year old retired Army Air Corps Sgt. William “Bill” White served over 1,000 combat hours flying the “hump” as a radio operator inside a C-47 in the China Burma India theater of World War II between 1941 and 1945.

On Thursday the Lake Wildwood resident got the COVID-19 vaccination at Dokimo’s Pharmacy in Nevada City with the help of his daughter Shauna White.

After the 15-minute observation period following the inoculation, White reported feeling no ill effects.

“It’s safe and easy,” White said after getting his first dose of the vaccine. “So when your turn comes, don’t worry about it.”

White, and others who received the shot, were automatically given an appointment to return for the second dose of the vaccine in two weeks.

According to Dokimo’s Pharmacist Jacque Paye, the COVID-19 vaccinations have been going smoothly, with scheduling being the biggest challenge.

Pharmacist Jacque Paye prepares COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at Dokimo’s vaccination station inside of the former ol’ Republic Brewery off Argall Way.

Photo: Elias Funez

People can find information on getting their coronavirus vaccine from Dokimo’s from http://www.DokimosPharmacy.com.

If people are having trouble filling out the information online, they can call the pharmacy at 530-470-8854 and someone will help fill out the information.

“They said in there when I was getting the shot that I looked very healthy,” White said. “I’ve been pretty physically fit all my life.”

Up until last year, when he suffered an injury, White enjoyed regular rounds of golf, and still continues to drive, though not at night anymore.

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared for inoculation appointments at Dokimo’s Pharmacy in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nowadays, White, who lives on his own, stays active with physical therapy classes and foundation training sessions led by his daughter Shauna, and is determined to live longer than his father did, who lived to be 99 years old.

White credits his long life to hard work, living on his own, and recalls his time in the Army Air Corps.

“It was a lot of fun air dropping supplies to the troops on the ground that had no other means to survive,” White said. “They were on the ground fighting the Japanese.”

A photograph of young William “Bill“ White taken during his time as a World War II radio operator.

Photo: Courtesy photo

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.