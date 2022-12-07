It’s officially flu season: Health experts weigh in on winter illnesses

Steve Nicholson of Nevada City shops for flu medicine at Dokimos’ Pharmacy. Health experts say that this flu season has been prevalent but donning masks, washing hands, and covering coughs will help the spread.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

If you haven’t suffered from the flu that is certifiably going around, consider yourself lucky.

Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, confirmed that illness is spreading not just regionally but nationally.

“Unfortunately we consider ourselves to be in a tripledemic, meaning there are rising cases of COVID, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus)”, said Dr. Cooke.

Cooke went on to explain that the flu and RSV are both viral infections, but different types.

“Flu can sometimes develop more suddenly than RSV,” she said. “(Symptoms include) sore throat, fever, and chills. There are no antivirals for RSV so it’s important to differentiate which type of illness you have.” To do so, she said, one must visit a physician.

“It feels like the whole county has it,” said Mindy Jacobson, office manager for Dr. Michael Andya. “We’ve got at least three-quarters of patients with flu-like symptoms, whether it’s bronchitis or flu. Most of our practice is geriatric so we have to watch that closely.”

Drug store shelves are relatively sparse of flu medication, the result of a viral infection that has been spreading state wide, including at this store in Rocklin. Some local doctors recommend wearing masks and staying home if you feel sick.

Photo: Suzanne Nobles

Linda Rachmel of Yuba Docs agreed that the illness is spreading around town and is nothing to take lightly.

“Here’s the thing,” Rachmel said, “these are all respiratory ailments. Wear a mask. No one’s into that, but when people are coughing or sneezing you can breathe it in. It’s spread by droplets. It’s like the diaphragm is pushing it out. Most (ill) patients feel like they have been run over by a truck.

“If you have a preexisting condition you should be wearing a mask around people or big groups. It seems to be pretty catchable.”

Rachmel added that anyone suffering these ailments would benefit from taking a hot shower, which will open up nasal passages, but there is no tried-and-true cure for the illness. Additionally she recommends Tamiflu, an antiviral medication that blocks the actions of influenza virus types A and B in the human body.

A release shared by the California Department of Public Health read that statewide flu activity has increased from moderate to high. The release stated that the increase in flu cases adds to the potential to add to an already concerning number of hospitalizations of children due to the spread of winter viruses including RSV.

Dr. Cooke stated that RSV especially is “primarily a child disease” though that doesn’t rule out an adult from contracting it.

“We can do a swab that will differentiate flu from RSV,” she said. “Kids get sick very quickly then all of a sudden they can get well really quickly. If your child is under two years, call your doctor and get them assessed. We have heard from community clinics and everybody is seeing these cases.

“I think people need to know that viral illnesses are on the rise. Wear your masks, get vaccinated, wash your hands, and if you are sick stay at home.”

Cooke recommends the use of N95 masks for superior protection.

The release from the state’s Department of Public Health added that hospitals across the state are working to add pediatric beds as quickly as possible, but the number of children who need hospitalization is currently outpacing their ability to expand. Hospitals typically have about 35 to 40 percent open pediatric intensive care unit beds, but that number is down to about 20 percent statewide. It’s even lower – below 12 percent – in some regions of the state.

“If you think you have COVID or the flu there are different strains around and people think they don’t need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cooke. “We still recommend getting vaccinated because there are new strains all the time.”

Dokomos’ Nevada City and Grass Valley locations have been busy serving the needs of patients as Nevada County deals with a “tripledemic” of illnesses.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.