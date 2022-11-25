It’s not just during the holidays; Folks depend on The Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank of Nevada County food donation bins can be seen in businesses across Western Nevada County including most grocery stores such as Grocery Outlet (pictured) in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Food Bank of Nevada County (FBNC) is partnering with several organizations in the upcoming weeks to ensure that local families can experience the joy of the season.

An easy way to donate food such as a holiday ham, baby formula, or canned food is to look for the red barrels at grocery store locations such as Grocery Outlet, SPD Market, Briar Patch Food Co-op, and Holiday Market. The FBNC and The Red Barrel Program through Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) work together during holiday food drives.

However, The Food Bank of Nevada county is not just about holiday meals.

The FBNC serves the community throughout the year and depends on donations from individuals and organizations. “In general, food donations have decreased compared to collections from pre-COVID-19 years, ”Julie Thornbury, Executive Director of FBNC said. “The costs of food for everyone has increased so this affects donations. 75% of the food donations during the holidays is used up within two months. People forget that we need support all year long.”

The Food Bank of Nevada County runs programs that Nevada County residents value. Schools can request snacks for children to supplement meals. Over 7,000 meals were served to children over the summer when school is closed. Food delivery to elderly and disabled individuals is available. FBNC has a diaper project for families in need, and veteran programs for those who have food insecurities. These programs can be accessed through the FBNC website.

Another excellent resource for folks recommended by Thornbury is the 211 your Connecting Point phone number and website. If you or someone is in need of food resources, help from the police, help paying bills, and other essential needs, this is an all-in-one resource.

Various organizations have partnered with FBNC to support those in need during the holidays.

The Food Bank of Nevada County helps provide the holiday meal for each family registered for the local toy run on Saturday, December 10th. The 31st annual Nevada County Toy Run will start at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, where the bikers will gather before heading down at noon, through the streets of downtown Nevada City over to downtown Grass Valley. Many spectators will line the streets to see the parade of volunteers on their motorcycles. Once everyone arrives at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, the bikes will unload new unwrapped toys, gifts and food for the local families in need that might not otherwise have Christmas this year. There are hundreds of families and children waiting in anticipation for the biker’s arrival. This event is always in need of volunteers.

The FBNC provides the holiday meals that each family receives in the Toys for Tots Program. Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to the children in need in the community. In 2021, meals and toys were distributed to over a thousand children and their families in Grass Valley, according to the FBNC website. Monetary donations to FBNC and toys are needed. Contact: https://nevadacountytoyrun.com or https://foodbankofnc.org .

The FBNC will have concession items available at the live performance of Rodger Hoopman’s SCROOGE presented by LeGacy will show from from November 26th through December 26th with 2 p.m. matinees and 7 p.m.evening shows. All proceedes go directly to the Food Bank of Nevada County..

“At risk clients and families depend on us for daily food,” Julie Thornbury said. “Our community needs support during these winter months and through out the year.” If you would like to make a donation of time or money, contact the Food Bank of Nevada County. Contact: https://foodbankofnc.org .

