‘It’s more things and newer things’: Grass Valley celebrates the grand opening of renovated Memorial Park

Members of the community were given a sneak peak at the newly renovated Memorial Park Monday afternoon. Upgrades include a heated pool, all weather turf baseball field, and additional pickleball courts among others.

Photo: Elias Funez

Completing a process that has spanned over a year and a half, revelers and recreators turned out Monday for the grand opening of Grass Valley’s renovated Memorial Park and its updated features.

The park boasts a number of new attractions including new pickle ball courts, heated swimming and splash pools, and an all-weather baseball field.

Extensive renovations to the 100-year-old park were partially made possible by a Community Development Block grant, as well as the voter-approved Measure E which was implemented to increase sales tax by a half cent designed to fund general city purposes.

A pair of new pickleball courts take the place of the former day camp building once located in the center of Memorial Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to open something state of the art, especially in a community that has to compete with big city funding for things like grants,” said Grass Valley City Council member Hilary Hodge. “Because of this community’s loving and open heart passing something like Measure E— which helped to put money into projects for parks and public safety—we were afforded a grant through the state to build a state of the art, up to date pool.”

The pool is heated to 80 degrees year round and will welcome local swimming clubs as well as the general public.

“Everything was thought drought-resistant,” said Sergeant Brian Blakemore of Grass Valley Police Department. “The traps around the pools save as much water as possible so it gets circulated.

A memorial clock in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park, tells time once again as seen during the re-opening of the downtown park Monday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“It’s been a long time coming but Memorial Park has taken on a face of an all-ages experience. You have pickle ball, you have basketball. The baseball field is now all-weather, and water saving.

“It is Memorial Park so there is the whole theme of being dedicated to our local veterans. It makes it a real special place.”

According to Blakemore the local chapter of the YMCA have partnered with the city and will facilitate programming of the park’s activities as well as the coordination with organizations looking to utilize the many new offerings.

Local officials and community members gather alongside the new Memorial Park pool during Monday’s official unveiling of the park’s upgrades. The pool’s water is heated to make the pool available to swim in year round.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I am excited for it being done but the all-weather field I am excited about because my kids are playing a lot of sports,” said Grass Valley mayor Ben Aguilar. “The biggest issue is with the weather we have in this area; you can’t use fields until it dries out for a while. So it makes it better for more activities. The pool, there’s a lot more space for people to swim now.

“It’s more things and newer things. I have been coming here since I was a kid. It’s a place to recreate, it’s a place to play, to partake in sports, and it’s an opportunity for the next generations to enjoy something brand new. It has constantly changed and now we have great facilities and great recreation here in town.”

Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar braves Monday’s chilly temperatures as he is the first to swim in the Memorial Park pool during a Monday ceremony.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.